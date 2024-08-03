Harris County law enforcement are at the scene of a major car crash in northwest Houston on Saturday.

Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman reports deputies are at the scene of N Sam Houston Parkway at Hollister Road for a vehicle crash.

Courtesy of Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) on X

Officials say westbound lanes of the tollway are shutdown for emergency crews.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

We will continue to update this article as we receive more information.