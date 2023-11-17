Harris County car accident involving toddler, minor injuries reported, police say

Harris County officials are investigating an auto-pedestrian accident involving a toddler.

According to the sheriff's department, around 3:52 p.m. deputies responded to 21900 Clay Road after a possible 3-year-old toddler was hit by a car.

The child was taken to the hospital with minor injuries out of precaution, authorities say.

Harris County Sheriff's Office investigates are on the scene to determine what happened.