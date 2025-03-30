Harris Co. Precinct 4 sergeant in serious condition after off-duty motorcycle crash

The Brief Patrol Sergeant Michael Teasdale was involved in a motorcycle crash on Sunday. Teasdale is said to be in serious condition. The crash happened on Highway 99 in the Katy area.



A Harris County Precinct 4 sergeant is in serious condition after an off-duty motorcycle crash on Sunday.

What we know:

Officials say Patrol Sergeant Michael Teasdale was involved in a crash on Highway 99 in the Katy area.

He was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital dowtown in serious condition.

Teasdale was off-duty at the time of the crash.

What we don't know:

Details about the circumstances surrounding the crash have not been released.