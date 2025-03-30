Expand / Collapse search

Harris Co. Precinct 4 sergeant in serious condition after off-duty motorcycle crash

Published  March 30, 2025 7:49pm CDT
Katy
The Brief

    • Patrol Sergeant Michael Teasdale was involved in a motorcycle crash on Sunday.
    • Teasdale is said to be in serious condition.
    • The crash happened on Highway 99 in the Katy area.

A Harris County Precinct 4 sergeant is in serious condition after an off-duty motorcycle crash on Sunday.

What we know:

Officials say Patrol Sergeant Michael Teasdale was involved in a crash on Highway 99 in the Katy area.

He was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital dowtown in serious condition.

Teasdale was off-duty at the time of the crash.

What we don't know:

Details about the circumstances surrounding the crash have not been released.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.

