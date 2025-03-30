Harris Co. Precinct 4 sergeant in serious condition after off-duty motorcycle crash
A Harris County Precinct 4 sergeant is in serious condition after an off-duty motorcycle crash on Sunday.
What we know:
Officials say Patrol Sergeant Michael Teasdale was involved in a crash on Highway 99 in the Katy area.
He was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital dowtown in serious condition.
Teasdale was off-duty at the time of the crash.
What we don't know:
Details about the circumstances surrounding the crash have not been released.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.