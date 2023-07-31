Harris Co. crime: Man charged with breaking bone in deputy's leg

One man is facing charges after he broke a bone in a Harris County Constable deputy's leg on Monday.

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4, deputies were working an approved extra job at a business in the 11200 block of Timbertech Avenue when they saw two people actively fighting.

David Mendoza

Officials said the deputies went to break up the fight and detained both people when one of the suspects, later identified as David Mendoza, resisted arrest, causing a deputy to break a bone in his lower leg.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Mendoza was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with assault on a peace officer.

His bond was set at $20,000.