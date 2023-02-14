article

Authorities with the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 office, need your help locating a suspect accused of burglary of a vehicle.

According to authorities, deputies responded to multiple reports of car burglaries in the 9400 block of SInfonia Drive.

When deputies arrived, complainants reported that an unknown suspect made entry into the vehicle and stole property.

Constable investigators recovered video from several home surveillance cameras that showed the suspect's vehicle.

The suspect is described as a white male and wearing dark clothing.

If you know who this suspect is, contact the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office or your local law enforcement.