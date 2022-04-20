H-E-B to hand out 250,000 reusable bags on Earth Day

H-E-B plans to celebrate Earth Day with its annual reusable bag giveaway!

The supermarket chain says it will provide 250,000 custom-designed reusable bags to customers across Texas as a show of support for environmental protection. Since 2008, H-E-B has given out nearly three million reusable bags in celebration of Earth Day.

Beginning at 1 p.m. on April 22, customers who visit any H-E-B, Central Market, Joe V’s Smart Shop, or Mi Tienda in Texas are eligible to receive a complimentary Earth Day bag featuring art designed by an H-E-B Partner and made from recycled plastic bottles. The complimentary Earth Day bag will be available while supplies last.

Customers can also purchase additional Earth Day reusable bags for $1.50.

This year’s Earth Day tote was designed by Julia Rojas, a 13-year H-E-B Partner from San Antonio who has designed art for the commemorative bag in previous years. The McAllen-native’s design, For the Love of Texas, features an intricate illustration showcasing several native plant and animal species, according to H-E-B.

Since 2008, H-E-B has given customers nearly three million reusable bags in commemoration of Earth Day. (H-E-B)

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter