GWU protest continues after 33 arrested in clash with police

Protesters reconvened Thursday to demonstrate outside George Washington University's administrative offices.

They chanted, "Free Palestine," and "Disclose, divest, we will not stop, we will not rest" in unison while taunting police.

The protest is taking place on F Street between 20th Street and 19th Street NW, just outside of University Yard — where hundreds of students from local schools set up an encampment nearly two weeks ago.

After tensions reached a peak, D.C. police cleared the tent city early Wednesday morning, arresting 33 people, including six GWU students.

The police department said Thursday that it found several items, including rocks and plywood, that could be used as weapons at the encampment, but no firearms were recovered.

In a statement, school officials said that University Yard and Kogan Plaza would remain closed through the end of commencement on May 19.

"During this time, given the heightened safety concerns related to the recent illegal demonstrations as well as the ongoing exams, all activities, including activities of free expression on campus, will require reservation through the Division for Student Affairs," the statement reads.

It's unclear whether the protest that is currently going on received approval.

Officials have closed off parts of H Street at 19th Street NW, and are recommending that drivers traveling in that direction find an alternative route.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.