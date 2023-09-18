Gun found at Texas City High School, student located, gun confiscated
TEXAS CITY, Texas - An anonymous tip led to the discovery of a gun on the campus of Texas City High School, officials said.
School officials said school administration quickly worked with the campus Sheriff's Deputies to find the student and confiscate the gun.
The investigation into the incident is still under investigation.