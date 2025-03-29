Southeast Houston: Two women killed in Gulf Freeway crashes, police say

The Brief The incident happened around 1 a.m. Saturday. A woman in a sedan died after a possible hit-and-run. A woman in another vehicle went to check on the first victim, but she was struck and killed by a separate vehicle.



Two women are dead after two related crashes on the Gulf Freeway overnight, according to Houston police.

Deadly Gulf Freeway crash

What we know:

The incident happened at about 1:20 a.m. on Saturday on the freeway near Griggs Road.

According to HPD Lieutenant Wilkens, the first crash involved a black sedan that was allegedly struck from behind by another vehicle. That second vehicle fled the scene.

The black sedan was disabled and ended up facing the wrong direction on the freeway. One woman was found inside that vehicle, and she was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other women in a Ford Explorer stopped nearby to try to help. One of the women exited the Explorer to check on the situation.

According to Lt. Wilkens, a blue sedan was trying to swerve around the black sedan, but ended up striking the black sedan as well as the woman who exited the Explorer. That second woman was also pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

No other details are available regarding the alleged hit-and-run vehicle or the sedan that struck the second victim.

The victims have not been identified, and it's not clear at this time if charges will be filed.