Construction worker killed after being hit by Scorpion truck on Gulf Freeway
HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after a construction worker was hit and killed by a heavy truck being driven by another worker southeast of Houston.
Construction worker hit, killed by heavy truck
What we know:
Houston Police Department Vehicular Crimes Division Sergeant Yasin reports the incident happened around 11 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the Gulf Freeway just before the Dixie Farm Road exit.
A construction crew was working on a lane closure, police said. Due to the substantial length of the vehicle being operated, a "scorpion truck", the driver had to move it in reverse.
While backing up, the truck struck a construction worker and killed them. According to HPD, the driver, who works for the same construction company, remained at the scene and told officers he was using his mirrors and being as cautious as possible.
Authorities noted that the victim was wearing the required high-visibility clothing and safety equipment.
What we don't know:
The identity of the worker has not yet been released.
It remains unclear if any charges or citations will be issued following the completion of the investigation.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by initial details from the Houston Police Department.