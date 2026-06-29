The Brief A construction worker was fatally run over late Sunday night during a lane closure operation on the Gulf Freeway southbound. The worker was struck by a reversing "scorpion truck" belonging to the same construction company. The Houston Police Department is actively investigating the incident, and the driver remained at the scene.



An investigation is underway after a construction worker was hit and killed by a heavy truck being driven by another worker southeast of Houston.

Construction worker hit, killed by heavy truck

What we know:

Houston Police Department Vehicular Crimes Division Sergeant Yasin reports the incident happened around 11 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the Gulf Freeway just before the Dixie Farm Road exit.

A construction crew was working on a lane closure, police said. Due to the substantial length of the vehicle being operated, a "scorpion truck", the driver had to move it in reverse.

While backing up, the truck struck a construction worker and killed them. According to HPD, the driver, who works for the same construction company, remained at the scene and told officers he was using his mirrors and being as cautious as possible.

Authorities noted that the victim was wearing the required high-visibility clothing and safety equipment.

What we don't know:

The identity of the worker has not yet been released.

It remains unclear if any charges or citations will be issued following the completion of the investigation.