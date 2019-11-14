'Guardians of the Galaxy' actor David Bautista adopts 2 Tampa pit bulls together after they were separated

article

Two Florida pit bulls hit the forever home lottery after "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor David Bautista adopted both of them together.

A volunteer for Rescue Me Tampa - Shelter Dogs posted photos of the new family together. The post described how the two dogs, 6-year-old's Maggie and Ollie, were given up by their owner because of a new baby in the house.

The bonded pair, who grew up together as puppies, were separated into different kennels at Hillsborough County Animal Services.

"This is so sad these 2 aren't even housed together!! They have no idea what they did to deserve this. It just breaks my heart. They lived their whole life together!!!...Please consider adopting these 2 together. They just lost everything they knew and loved." the post on the rescue's Facebook page said.

RELATED: Abandoned 'unicorn' puppy has tail growing out of his head

The post got quite a reaction on social media and was shared over 2,000 times. Over a week later, the pups scored the perfect forever home with dog lover and Tampa-resident Bautista.

Advertisement

"These 2 were just PERMANENTLY ADOPTED, not by just anyone, they hit the DOGGIE LOTTERY!!!" the rescue wrote in their update. "Their new Daddy is actor/wrestler Dave Bautista. HAPPY TAILS MAGGIE AND OLLIE."

Bautista plays Drax in the popular Marvel films "Guardians of the Galaxy." The actor and former WWE wrestling champion is also a known dog lover, who has tattoos of his other dogs on his leg.

Bautista posted their first family photos on his Instagram page.

"I needed them, they needed me. These beautiful babies spent the first six years of their lives neglected and abused. And now they are going to spend the rest of their lives being spoiled and loved. Eternally grateful to the amazing animal lovers (Lisa Bricker @frankiesfriends ,Michelle Baker, Patrick & Kimberly Thorpe) in Tampa who worked so hard to keep them safe, find them a home and most importantly keep these two together. Ladies and gentleman I introduce to you..... Maggie and Ollie Bautista. ❤️"



