Ground stop issued at Hobby Airport due to staffing

Updated  October 21, 2025 4:28pm CDT
    • A ground stop is now in effect at Hobby Airport due to staffing issues, according to the FAA.
    • According to the alert, the ground stop is in effect until 5:45 p.m.

HOUSTON - A ground stop is now in effect at Hobby Airport due to staffing issues, according to the FAA. 

According to the alert, the ground stop is in effect until 5:45 p.m.

Officials said the probability of an extension is medium at this time. 

If you are traveling out of Hobby Airport on Tuesday afternoon, you may want to check with your airline before heading to the airport. 

