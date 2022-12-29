Ground stop at Bush Intercontinental Airport lifted

UPDATE: The ground stop that was issued for Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston has been lifted by the Federal Aviation Administration.

If you are traveling out of Bush Intercontinental Airport, be sure to check with your airline regarding any possible delays or cancellations.

It's been a tough travel week for travelers across the country.

Now, the FAA has issued a ground stop at Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston.

The ground stop is most likely due to strong storms that are moving across the Houston area.

The ground stop is in effect until 7 p.m. tonight.