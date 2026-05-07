Ground delay at Bush Airport due to runway construction

The Brief There is a ground delay at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport due to reported runway construction. According to the FAA, the ground delay is expected to last until 12:59 p.m. It is unclear how long the construction will take or what type of construction is happening.



There is a ground delay at George Bush Intercontinental Airport due to reported runway construction, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Bush Airport ground delay

What we know:

Departures at Bush Airport are delayed for about more than an hour. Some flights could see delays for as long as nearly three hours.

The FAA claims the ground delay is expected to last until 12:59 p.m.

Under a ground delay, planes are being held at their departure airports so they arrive exactly when IAH has a spot for them.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how long the construction will take or what type of construction is happening.

What you can do:

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