Griggs Road shooting: Man shot outside after-hours club in southeast Houston

In southeast Houston, one man was shot while at an after-hours club and has been hospitalized, according to the Houston Police Department.

Griggs Road shooting

What we know:

HPD Lieutenant Ali reports officers were called to a shooting in the 5000 block of Griggs Road early Friday morning.

Griggs Road shooting (Courtesy of OnScene TV houston)

A man was at an after-hours club in the area with his girlfriend and stepped out for unknown reasons, police say.

Lt. Ali reports, at some point while outside, he was shot in the upper extremities. He was able to get back inside the club and ask for help.

Griggs Road shooting (Courtesy of OnScene TV houston)

He was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries.

What we don't know:

At this time, we don't have a description or identity of the shooter. Authorities also have not said what condition the victim is in.