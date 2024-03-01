Grand Prairie auto salvage yard fire sends thick black smoke into air

A fire at a Grand Prairie auto salvage yard sent thick black smoke into the air that was visible as far away as McKinney.

SKY 4 caught video of several compacted cars on fire Friday afternoon at the junkyard on E. Jefferson Street, south of I-30.

Grand Prairie Police say there weren't any reported injuries from the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Authorities say there are no reports of any environmental concerns from the fire.

The fire is under control, but crews will remain there overnight to monitor any hot spots.