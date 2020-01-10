Graduating class of NASA astronauts under Artemis could go to the Moon, Mars

article

The first class of astronaut candidates to complete training under the Artemis program will graduate at the Johnson Space Center this morning.

The 13 graduates will be eligible for spaceflights, assignments to the International Space Station, Artemis missions to the Moon, and ultimately, missions to Mars, NASA says.

The graduating class includes 11 NASA candidates and two Canadian Space Agency candidates. The NASA candidates were selected from more than 18,000 applicants.

With the Artemis program, NASA aims to send the first woman and the next man to the moon by 2024.

he information learned for the lunar exploration will be used to send astronauts to Mars.