Governor Abbott updates public on Texas’ response to COVID-19

Texas Governor Greg Abbott held a joint press conference with the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) in San Antonio.

Governor Abbott provided an update on Texas' continued efforts to combat coronavirus, as well as the San Antonio drive-through coronavirus testing site, on Monday, March 16th at the San Antonio Emergency Operations Center.

Earlier today, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott had canceled the state's requirement for high-stakes standardized testing as public schools face the prospect of long-term closures to combat the coronavirus. Abbott's Monday morning announcement said he's also asking the federal government to waive its education testing requirements for the school year. Several state lawmakers and education groups had urged Abbott to cancel this year's tests given to students from elementary through the high school level.

On Friday, Governor Greg Abbott had declared a state of disaster as the coronavirus pandemic spreads to all of the state's biggest cities.

