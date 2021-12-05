Gov. Abbott lights shamash at Capitol Menorah lighting ceremony

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott delivered remarks at the State Capitol Menorah Lighting Ceremony on the Capitol's South Lawn in downtown Austin.

Abbott also lit the shamash (servant candle) of the Menorah at the ceremony.

Hanukkah is the Jewish eight-day festival of lights celebrated with a nightly Menorah lighting. On each night of Hanukkah, an additional candle is lit, with the shamash as the ninth candle.

