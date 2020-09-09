Goose Creek CISD to decide on Robert E. Lee High School name change

On Wednesday, the Goose Creek Consolidated Independent School District will be deciding if Robert E. Lee High school will replace its name or if it stays.



The school is the last high school in Texas to bear the confederate generals' name.



“We’re fighting to keep the name of the high school, it’s a 92-year-old tradition,” said Steve Sivek.



Steve is a graduate of the high school and is part of the group, Save Robert E. Lee High School Baytown Texas, who’s trying to keep the name as is.

Graduate Ginny Grimsley, says the name is hurtful.



“It’s wrong, hurtful and oppressive,” said Grimsley. “I think that the effort hasn’t gone over really well and now we understand why there’s a lot of intimidation, harassment, and threats.”



Grimsley tells FOX 26, she too has been the recipient of a veiled threat, she says to silence her.



On Wednesday. the group of supporters to keep the name gathered outside of the district’s administration building where the board meeting was held.

“The opposition side, which is made up of people from out of town, are pushing to get this changed and we don’t want it. We have generations who have gone to this school,” said Sivek.



Sivek said those who want the name changed are not locals, and that the school board is not listening to their concerns.



He also disagrees with those who say the group has hurtful intentions.



“Their idea is that everyone who wants the name to remain is racist, which couldn’t be further from the truth,” said Sivek.