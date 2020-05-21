Good deals on appliances, home goods Memorial Day weekend

If you're looking to buy an appliance or things for your home this weekend, you can expect to find good deals.

Consumer Reports says stores are ready to unload merchandise and are slashing prices.

While some stores have re-opened, they expect most people to shop online.

Their researchers say they're finding you can save a few hundred dollars on things like refrigerators, washers and dryers, dishwashers, mattresses, and grills, and apparel this weekend.

"For appliances you're going to see savings anywhere from $100 to $700, $800, depending on the appliance. The larger savings are going to be on higher ticket items anyway," said Samantha Gordon with Consumer Reports.

Gordon says you'll find some deals on TV's and electronics, but not as much as usual this holiday weekend because many people already bought them to work from home.

Consumer Reports has been tracking the best holiday sales on top-tested products.

You can see all the deals by clicking here.