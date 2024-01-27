Expand / Collapse search
GM delays shifts at Flint Assembly Plant so employees can watch the Detroit Lions game

By FOX 2 Staff
Published 
FOX 2 Detroit

FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - General Motors announced they will delay shifts at the Flint Assembly Plant to allow employees to watch the Detroit Lions game.

GM says they will delay the third shift by an hour, allowing the employees to enjoy the game.

RELATED: Family of Detroit 49ers player say Sunday's game against Lions is a 'win-win'

On Sunday, the Detroit Lion's history-making playoff march takes them on the road to play the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship. The winner punches their ticket to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas Feb. 11.

Kickoff is 6:30 p.m. at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California. It is the first time since the 1991 season that the Lions have played in the NFC Championship and face one of the league's most storied franchises.

READ MORE: How to watch Detroit Lions vs. 49ers in NFC Championship game on FOX 2