Global air carriers resuming operations in Houston

Air carriers are resuming their operations in the Houston area, according to a release sent out on Tuesday.



The release stated that Air France, Qatar Airways, and United Airlines have joined close to a dozen other air carriers that have restarted international service to Houston following the COVID-19 travel decline.



Nearly two-thirds of the airlines providing international service at George Bush Intercontinental Airport and William P. Hobby Airport have been restored, according to the release.



Some airlines, the release said, have actually added new service to select destinations that had not previously served from Houston.



The following airlines have now resumed international operations: Aeromexico, Air Canada, Air France, Emirates, EVA Air, KLM, Lufthansa, Qatar Airways, Southwest Airlines, Spirit Airlines, Turkish Airlines, United Airlines, VivaAerobus, and Volaris.



“We are an international city with an economy that thrives on global connectivity,” City of Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a release. "These significant steps in restoring air service will help Houston begin to recover from the economic challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic. I can assure you that this meaningful and significant restoration of international air-service is being matched with a strong emphasis on safety.”

In March, the global aviation industry began experiencing a sharp decline in air service. At the height of the downturn in April, Houston experienced a 95% decline in air traffic, according to the release. Houston has seen steady growth despite travel bans and restrictions still in place for large markets.



“The growing network of international connectivity will continue to meet pent-up demand in Houston and the surrounding region,” Houston Airports Aviation Director Mario Diaz said. “Our focus is to increase passenger traffic while continuing to protect the health and safety of passengers in our airports through our signature FlySafe Houston initiative. We are doing our part, and our airline partners are doing their part, so that travelers are safe at every step of the air travel experience.”