Glenwolde Drive: Woman burned during house fire in Alief

A woman received burn injuries during a house fire in the Alief area and had to be hospitalized, according to the Houston Fire Department.

What we know:

Deputy Chief Garcia with District 68 reports units were called to Glenwolde Drive after reports of a single-story home on fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames were going through the roof of the home and at one point, went up to 20 feet over the roof, Deputy Chief Garcia said.

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

At least four people were at the home and had evacuated before the firefighters got there. One woman was taken to the hospital after receiving spot bunts on her legs.

According to officials, it is believed the fire might have started in the garage and spread. However, they are still investigating the origin of the fire.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire has not been reported.