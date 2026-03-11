Expand / Collapse search

Glenmont shooting: 17-year-old shot while walking in Gulfton area

By
Published  March 11, 2026 7:25am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • A 17-year-old male was shot while walking in the Gulfton area near Glenmont Drive and Renwick Drive.
    • He ran down the road to get help from someone.
    • A witness reported hearing the gunshots but did not know where they came from.

HOUSTON - A 17-year-old has been hospitalized after being shot while walking in the Gulfton area, according to Houston police.

Teen shot in Houston

What we know:

Lieutenant Willken reports there was a shooting near the intersection of Glenmont Drive and Renwick Drive. When officers arrived, they found the male teen victim.

According to the 17-year-old, he was walking down the street when he heard multiple gunshots. At some point during the chaos, he was shot and ran down Glenmont to get help.

Lt. Willkens states a citizen helped the teen and called for help.

The teen was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

A witness told investigators they heard the gunshots but did not know where they came from.

What we don't know:

At this time, there is no suspect description.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by HPD Lieutenant Willkens.

