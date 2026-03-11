Glenmont shooting: 17-year-old shot while walking in Gulfton area
HOUSTON - A 17-year-old has been hospitalized after being shot while walking in the Gulfton area, according to Houston police.
Teen shot in Houston
What we know:
Lieutenant Willken reports there was a shooting near the intersection of Glenmont Drive and Renwick Drive. When officers arrived, they found the male teen victim.
According to the 17-year-old, he was walking down the street when he heard multiple gunshots. At some point during the chaos, he was shot and ran down Glenmont to get help.
Lt. Willkens states a citizen helped the teen and called for help.
The teen was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
A witness told investigators they heard the gunshots but did not know where they came from.
What we don't know:
At this time, there is no suspect description.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by HPD Lieutenant Willkens.