Girl, 11, grazed by bullet while sleeping at southeast Houston home
HOUSTON - Police say an 11-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet while sleeping at a home in southeast Houston.
The shooting occurred in the 1800 block of Ahren Street around 2:20 a.m. Friday.
Police say the victim and her family were asleep when the house was struck by gunfire.
One of the bullets grazed the girl’s ear. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
At this time, there is no suspect information.
Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.