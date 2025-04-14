The Brief A memorial service will be held in Houston on Monday to honor the life of George Foreman. The service, which begins at 10:45 a.m. at the Wortham Center, requires a ticket. FOX 26 will livestream the memorial service.



Family, friends and the public will gather in Houston on Monday to honor the life and legacy of boxing legend George Foreman.

FOX 26 will livestream the memorial service, which begins at 10:45 a.m.

Memorial service in Houston

The memorial service will be held at Wortham Theater Center, 501 Texas Ave., Houston, on April 14, 2025, at 10:45 a.m.

Due to limited seating and security measures, entry will require a confirmed ticket. Certain portions of the service are private and by invitation only. Guests are kindly asked to respect designated areas and follow posted guidelines.

What you can do:

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ or the George Foreman Charitable Foundation, P.O. Box 1405, Huffman, TX.

Remembering George Foreman

George Foreman, the Texas-born, Houston-raised world heavyweight boxing champion, died at the age of 76 on March 21.

According to an Instagram post, he passed away while surrounded by loved ones.

What they're saying:

"A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose," the post says. "A humanitarian, an Olympian, and two time heavyweight champion of the world, He was deeply respected — a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name— for his family."

The backstory:

According to his biography, George Edward Foreman Sr. was born in Marshall, Texas, a little over two hours east of Dallas. He grew up in Houston's Fifth Ward.

By age 15, Foreman had become a "mugger and brawler" in the Fifth Ward. He then went to the Lyndon B. Johnson Job Corps in California where he met Doc Broaddus, a Job Corps counselor and a boxing coach.

Foreman went on to win gold at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City for heavyweight boxing. It was his 25th fight during his amateur career.

After going pro in 1969, Foreman became the No. 1 challenger by the WBA and WBC within two years. He then became the heavyweight champ in 1973 after knocking out Joe Frazier.

Foreman went on to defend his title twice, beating Puerto Rican heavyweight campion Jose Roman in less than a minute. At the time, it was the shortest heavyweight championship match ever.

He then beat Ken Norten in two rounds.

Foreman then fell to Muhammad Ali after eight rounds in the 1974 "Rumble of the Jungle."

He retired from the ring in 1977, according to Brittanica. Foreman became an ordained minister the following year and started preaching in Houston, but went back in the ring in 1987.

Foreman became a champion in 1994 after a Round 10 knockout against Michael Moorer. At age 45, he became the oldest fighter ever to win the heavyweight title.

He then retired in 1997.

By the end of the 90s, George Foreman Sr. was making millions off of the George Foreman Lean Mean Grilling Machine. He went on to sell over 100 million units worldwide.