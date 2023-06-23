'Garbage Kid' gifted 4 Astros tickets from Houston Police Union for his hard work

Let’s talk trash! Houston Police Officers’ Union (HPOU) paid a young local business owner an out-of-the-park visit.

We recently spoke with 13-year-old Anthony Gonzalez who started a business turning trash into cash by charging customers to clean their garbage cans for $10 each bin.

Gonzalez scrapes, washes, and scrubs all under the Texas sun and calls his business "The Garbage Kid."

"I take it really serious," said Gonzalez. "I’ve got to clean it thoroughly."

After hearing that Gonzalez loves playing baseball, HPOU and HPOU Executive Director Ray Hunt gifted him four Astros tickets right behind home plate, a hat, a shirt, and a framed Astros World Series newspaper from Alan Helfman.

Gonzalez hopes to grow his business into the big leagues, even offering his cleaning services to Astros José Altuve for free.