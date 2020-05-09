Galveston WWII Pilot recalls Victory in Europe Day

May 8th marked the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, WWII victory in Europe.

97-year-old B-17 bomber pilot, Ed Clarac of Galveston, was on the tarmac in England ready to take off for his 34th mission when they received the news that the war in Europe was over.

Clarac visited with our Darlene Janik Faires and Lt General (ret) Douglas Owens, president of the Lone Star Flight Museum and shared some of his adventures flying the B-17 Flying Fortress during WWII.