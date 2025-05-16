Galveston woman shot in back while arriving at bar on 25th Street

The Brief A 24-year-old woman is in serious condition after being shot in the back when arriving at a Galveston bar. Two groups were arguing inside a bar on 25th Street and an unknown suspect fired shots in the parking lot while security escorted crowds outside. According to witnesses, the shooter left the scene before police arrived.



A Galveston shooting is being investigated by police after an innocent woman was shot arriving into the parking lot of a bar.

The 24-year-old woman was last reported to be in serious condition at the hospital.

Bar shooting on 25th Street in Galveston

What we know:

Around 1 a.m. in the 700 block of 25th Street in Galveston, police arrived after receiving calls of a shooting at a restaurant and bar.

Officers learned a victim had been taken to John Sealy hospital with a gunshot wound while on the way to the scene.

According to witnesses, there was a fight between two groups of men inside the bar and security began moving the crowd outside. While the crowd was leaving the bar, an unknown suspect started to fire shots in the parking lot.

Galveston police say a young woman and her friends were arriving at the bar and backing into a parking spot.

A bullet from the gunfire went through the back of the car and hit the female passenger in the back. Her friends drove her to an emergency room, police say.

The suspected shooter left the scene going southbound on 25th and eastbound on Winnie, according to witnesses.

Police are continuing to investigate and interview witnesses.

What we don't know:

Galveston authorities have not identified a suspect.

It is also unconfirmed if the man who fired shots was involved in the previous fight between the two groups of men.

What you can do:

If you have any information concerning this investigation, please contact the Galveston Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau at (409) 765-3781 or the Galveston County Crime Stoppers at (409) 763-8477.