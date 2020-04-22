Galveston woman creates "Adopt a Class of 2020 Senior" program to help graduates feel special

Jessica Flores of﻿ Galveston could not stop thinking about the class of 2020 seniors, who are missing out on saying goodbye to their friends, senior prom, and walking the stage at graduation.

She started a Facebook page to make sure graduates from the Class of 2020 feel special.

The idea caught on and she has helped pair up more than 1,000 seniors with community members.

Jessica encourages people in other countries to start pages like this to raise the spirits of our class of 2020.

To visit the Adopt a Senior Graduate page, click here.