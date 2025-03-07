Galveston beaches closed after shooting; suspect in custody, chief says

article

The Brief A five-mile stretch of Galveston's West End beaches was closed off on Friday. People heard gunshots near the beach at 13 Mile Road. A suspect is in custody, and no injuries have been reported.



A five-mile stretch of Galveston's West End beaches was closed off on Friday after gunshots sent people scrambling, according to the city police chief.

Shots fired at Galveston beach

What we know:

At about 1:20 p.m. on Friday, people heard gunshots in an area near the beach on 13 Mile Road.

According to Galveston Police Chief Doug Balli, dozens of spring breakers and students participating in Senior Skip Day were running for cover. They tried to climb or drive over the dunes that provide a barrier between the beach and the nearby homes.

Police say no one was injured by gunfire.

One suspect is said to be in police custody, and one firearm has been recovered.

Police have closed off a stretch of beach from Sunny Beach at 8 Mile Road to 13 Mile Road across from Galveston State Park.

The incident is under investigation.

What we don't know:

The suspect has not been identified at this time, and there is no information on what led up to the shooting.