After previously announcing the discontinuation of the annual Galveston Beach Sandcastle Competition, city officials announced the event is back on!

Back in October, we reported on the Galveston Park Board stating the Houston chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) would be foregoing its sandcastle competition in Galveston after 37 years.

PREVIOUS STORY: Galveston sandcastle competition faces uncertain future, Park Board sites rising costs

The nonprofit organization behind the Sandcastle Competition said the board was demanding thousands of dollars in fees for hosting the competition.

On Wednesday, the board announced the Board of Directors of the AIA would continue the competition and fundraiser, which will be taking place on September 21, 2024.

"The Park Board is excited for the return of this beloved event next year, and we appreciate the opportunity to work closely with AIA Houston and find a mutually beneficial solution. The return of the Sandcastle Competition to East Beach promises not only a spectacular event but also strengthens the bond between the AIA and the Galveston community," they said on their Facebook page.

The Galveston board and AIA came to an agreement that includes a five-year commitment to ensure the event is held through 2028 at East Beach in Galveston.