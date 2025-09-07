The Brief Galveston Police Officer Ramiro "Max" Vasquez died in an off-duty incident Saturday morning, GMPA says. "We ask for the community to pray for Max’s family as well as his brothers and sisters in blue," GMPA wrote.



A Galveston Police Department officer died in an off-duty incident over the weekend, according to the Galveston Municipal Police Association.

According to the GMPA, Officer Ramiro "Max" Vasquez passed away early Saturday morning.

Police mourn loss

What they're saying:

In a Facebook post, the GMPA wrote, "Early Saturday morning GMPA tragically lost one of our members, Ramiro Max Vasquez in an off duty incident. The way our members came together to take care Max, his family, and each other has been amazing to see. We ask for the community to pray for Max’s family as well as his brothers and sisters in blue. If you would like to donate to assist Max’s family with arrangements please feel free to use the go fund me account attached. Thank you all for the continued support and prayers. Rest easy, Max, we have the watch from here. https://www.gofundme.com/f/a6w5fe-help-put-max-to-rest"

The Kemah Police Department also wrote, "Yesterday, the Galveston Police Department family lost a dear friend and brother in blue.

Officer Ramiro "Max" Vasquez was more than a police officer…..he was a kind, loyal, and genuine human being who made a lasting impact on everyone who knew him. His smile, his heart for service, and his dedication to this city will be deeply missed.

If you are able, I humbly ask that you consider donating to help his family with the unexpected expenses of laying him to rest through the link below.

Please keep Max, his loved ones, and our agency in your thoughts and prayers as we walk through this painful time together.

Rest easy, Max. We’ll take it from here. https://www.gofundme.com/f/a6w5fe-help-put-max-to-rest"