Galveston officer in deadly 55th Street shooting involved in 2 past shootings, chief says

The Brief The Galveston police officer involved in the deadly shooting on 55th Street has been identified as Joshua Nino de Guzman by Chief Doug Balli. Officer Guzman has been involved in two other police shootings, according Chief Balli. On Monday, Randy Martin, 47, was shot multiple times during a traffic stop and was later pronounced dead.



The Galveston Police Department officer involved in the deadly shooting on Monday has been involved in two previous shootings, according to officials.

Galveson PD officer involved in 55th Street shooting

Police Chief Doug Balli confirmed the officer who fired shots that killed 47-year-old Randy Martin is Joshua Nino de Guzman.

Guzman is a two-and-a-half year veteran with the police department and recently was awarded Officer of the Year for his assistance in the rescue of a 12-year-old girl.

According to Chief Balli, Guzman has been involved in two other police shootings.

What they're saying:

Galveston PD Chief Balli said this:

"I understand the question. Prior incidents are something people may want to talk about, but every officer-involved shooting has to be reviewed based on the facts of that specific incident. This case is being investigated by the Texas Rangers and reviewed by the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office. I’m not going to speculate or make statements that could compromise that process. Officer Nino de Guzman, like anyone else, is entitled to a fair investigation based on evidence, not assumptions."

What happened on 55th Street in Galveston?

The backstory:

Pearland PD say it all began around 3:45 pm. when Officer Guzman initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of Avenue O and 55th Street on Monday.

Guzman reportedly asked the driver, now identified as Marrtin, to step out of the vehicle but a struggle occurred. He requested back-up to respond quickly.

At some point in the struggle, Officer Guzman shot his weapon, hitting Martin multiple times.

Police said officers immediately rendered first aid at the scene until Martin was taken by Galveston EMS to the UTMB Emergency Department, where he was pronounced dead.

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There was a passenger in the vehicle and they were taken to the emergency room.

The officer involved in the shooting was uninjured, officials said.

Officer Guzman has been placed on modified duty pending the outcome of the investigation, in accordance with department policy.

Texas Rangers are now investigating the shooting.

Randy Martin's family speaks

What they're saying:

On Tuesday, Martin’s mother, Paula Martin, spoke exclusively with FOX 26 about the grief and uncertainty her family is now facing. She says she first learned something had happened to her son through social media while she was at work.

Martin says she later went to the hospital hoping to see her son, but says she was unable to. "How can I make final arrangements when I haven’t even seen his body? I don’t have his body. I have not arranged anything," she told FOX 26.

Martin described her son as someone who tried to help others in the community however he could. She says he participated in clothing drives, toy drives, and community outreach efforts on the island.

"He would actually go in his closet and his shoe collection and give those shoes to people," Martin said.

She also says she hopes the investigation brings transparency and answers for her family and the broader Galveston community.

"My hope is the truth. That’s all I want. You tell the truth," Martin said.