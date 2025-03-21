Galveston: Missing 16-year-old last seen Saturday night

article

The Brief Luis Javier Pineda Grijalva was last seen on the night of March 15. He was on 95th Street and Sea Wall Boulevard just before 11 p.m. Luis is Hispanic and only speaks Spanish. He was visiting from out of state. Anyone with information should call Galveston Police (409-765-3762 or 409-765-3702) and mention case # 25-001357.



Galveston Police are looking for a 16-year-old boy who hasn't been seen since last Saturday.

Missing: Luis Javier Pineda Grijalva

What we know:

According to the Texas Center for the Missing, Luis Javier Pineda Grijalva was last seen on March 15 at about 10:45 p.m. He was reportedly by Sea Wall Boulevard and 95th Street.

Luis was visiting from out of state and has no known connections in the area.

Officials say Luis is Hispanic and only speaks Spanish.

He is five feet, two inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Officials say Luis was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Information wanted

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Galveston Police Department and refer to case # 25-001357.

You can call one of the following numbers:

409-765-3762

409-765-3702