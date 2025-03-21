Galveston: Missing 16-year-old last seen Saturday night
GALVESTON - Galveston Police are looking for a 16-year-old boy who hasn't been seen since last Saturday.
Missing: Luis Javier Pineda Grijalva
What we know:
According to the Texas Center for the Missing, Luis Javier Pineda Grijalva was last seen on March 15 at about 10:45 p.m. He was reportedly by Sea Wall Boulevard and 95th Street.
Luis was visiting from out of state and has no known connections in the area.
Officials say Luis is Hispanic and only speaks Spanish.
He is five feet, two inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Officials say Luis was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.
Information wanted
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call the Galveston Police Department and refer to case # 25-001357.
You can call one of the following numbers:
- 409-765-3762
- 409-765-3702
The Source: Texas Center for the Missing