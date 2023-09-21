Galveston crash: UTMB employee killed after crash with Galveston police officer
HOUSTON - A deadly crash in Galveston involving an employee at The University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) is under investigation.
According to officials, around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 52-year-old Seyedeh Moeini was driving west on Broadway when she was involved in a crash on Broadway at 14th Street with a Galveston Police Department officer.
UTMB lab technologist killed in crash with police officer. (Photo courtesy of i45NOW)
Moeini reportedly died from her injuries, according to officials. She was a lab technologist at UTMB.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE
The officer was reported to be responding to a call about a man with a gun. It is unconfirmed if the officer has his lights or sirens on at the time, says Galveston PD Lieutenant Jeff Banks.
Authorities say the crash is under investigation by the Texas DPS.