Galveston Causeway crash: Driver killed in Monday afternoon crash

All lanes of the Galveston Causeway have been reopened following a deadly crash on Monday afternoon.

What we know:

According to Galveston police, the crash happened in the northbound lanes.

Officials said a preliminary investigation indicated the driver of a northbound Jeep collided with the rear of a truck.

Police said as a result of the impact, first responders had to extricate the Jeep's driver trapped inside the vehicle.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to UTMB Health Trauma Center in Galveston where they later died.

Authorities said two other vehicles were involved in the crash. No injuries were reported from the other vehicles.

What we don't know:

Officials did not identify the victim killed in the crash.