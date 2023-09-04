As people head to Galveston to enjoy the beach on Labor Day, Galveston Beach Patrol has issued a red flag as the water becomes rougher.

A red flag at the beach is a clear signal of potentially dangerous conditions.

Chief Peter Davis, Head of Beach Patrol, says, "We are encouraging people to stay away from any kind of pier or jetty or anything like that because their rip currents will be a lot stronger, more prevalent there, and definitely swim near a Lifeguard."

To ensure safety, it's essential to understand what rip currents are.

Chief Davis explains, "A rip current is basically like a tiny river or stream that runs away from shore, and it doesn't go way out, so it's not going to take you to Florida or anything like that. It just goes out maybe 50 to 100 yards. "

Rip currents are especially strong near structures like piers and jetties but can also occur in the middle of the beach.

Chief Davis offers valuable advice if you find yourself caught in a rip current: "The most important thing is to relax and float. Don't panic."

Davis also says you could try to swim parallel to the shore. If swimming isn't possible, continue to float and signal for help. Fortunately, with 32 lifeguard towers in effect on the Galveston beaches for the holiday, service will be nearby.

Chief Peter Davis reminds us that while the weekend has been busy and filled with good crowds, today's red flag warning means we must be extra cautious.