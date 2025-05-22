Galveston residents rally behind suspended Beach Patrol chief as he fights for his job

A popular figure and public safety leader in Galveston is on the verge of losing his job with the Beach Patrol.

Galveston Beach Patrol chief still suspended

The backstory:

Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis has been suspended without pay for two months, and his future as chief is uncertain.

Chief Davis is embroiled in a battle with the Park Board of Trustees over what board members claim was a policy violation.

The board claims Davis broke the rules by letting a group of visiting lifeguards stay in the dilapidated Stewart Beach Pavilion while they were in town for training.

Davis pushed back with a letter to the board. He says the building wasn't condemned at the time, and local lifeguards were allowed to stay there when on call.

Now, he says board members are out to smear his name and push him out.

Support from residents

What they're saying:

A former Galveston Park Board chair is one of many residents who are on Chief Davis' side. Nearly 60 supporters wrote letters to the board praising Davis for his work.

"He's an excellent leader. He's always been an excellent leader. Why all of a sudden, where did this come from?" said Joyce McLean. "Someone has a grudge and I don't know who it is, but someone has a grudge."

"Were you ever aware of a rule that said volunteers or exchange lifeguards could not stay in the headquarters?" asked FOX 26 photographer Darlene Faires. "No, I never knew anything about that," McLean answered.

"Peter Davis is world-class," said Casey Brechtel. "That building is maintained by the Park Board for use by the lifeguards, the Beach Patrol, their ancillary services like the wave watchers and the support network. In fact, my son was in that building."

The other side:

FOX 26 reached out to the Galveston Park Board for comment. They told FOX 26 they can't comment during an ongoing investigation.