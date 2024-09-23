Galveston artist Thomas Ward uses art to inspire after years behind bars

Talking about a problem is certainly one way to address it but here at Fox 26, we are taking it a step further. We're showcasing solutions by highlighting people who are working hard at Breaking The Cycle.

I'm happy to introduce an amazing artist who's doing just that.

When I met the tremendously talented Thomas Ward, I thought of the movie line, "The saddest thing in life is wasted talent". Thomas isn't letting that happen, but it almost did.

What type of artwork does he do?

"I do all types of art, airbrushing, oil painting, all kinds of mediums. This piece featuring George Floyd, I came up with the concept of something symbolic to put his face inside of a globe because he changed the world," the artist explains and inside Nia Cultural Center he walks me across the room and shows me another amazing piece of art.

"This is Rosa Parks. This is all done in pencil. See the date? I did this in 2022," Ward explains.

In 2022, artist Thomas Ward was in prison and sketched Rosa Parks for a Black History event there. In fact, he was just released from prison in March 2024.

"I was incarcerated for Aggravated Armed Robbery. I robbed a jewelry store. I received a 35-year sentence, and served 18. My mistake I made was a big mistake that cost me 18 years, but I look at it as something that helped me gain control of myself, to find me," says Ward.

Prison is where he learned to paint, draw and much more than art. "I was, I'm going to say, selfish. I left loved ones out, my kids, my family. A lot of people don't know you're not the only one doing the time. They are doing the time with you," Ward says.

Those with incarcerated loved ones will tell you they are afraid for their loved one. They don't know if they are safe. They often can't eat or sleep, not to mention the victims who suffer sleepless nights. Survivors of crimes may fear someone else will harm them and have trust issues afterwards. So that one act affects so many people for so long.

"It's the choices that we make. Growing up as a youngster in poverty. It's a cycle that happens to a lot of us. I didn't have a father figure growing up. My mom was working two jobs to put food on the table," Ward explains.

What does he want to say to young men who may be headed down the path that he was 18 years ago?

"Go to church. Find you a higher power. Get grounded spiritually, physically and mentally and set yourself some goals. Get with people that are like minded," Ward says.

Robert Hockley is that like minded person for him.

"I'm his younger cousin. Little cousin as we would say. His big, little cousin," Hockley smiles. It was Hockley who set up this summer's sold-out art show for his cousin in their hometown at Galveston's Nia Cultural Center.

"I don't even have words to describe how grateful I am. By the grace of God, he put these people in my life. I had been incarcerated for 18 years, four months after getting out I'm in this art gallery having my own art show and not only my own art show I had never ever been to an art show. It was like a dream come true. People came out. People purchased art and it was just a blessing. It was like all God's blessings just coming through that window," Ward smiles.

Why did Nia Cultural Center give Ward this opportunity?

"We did the art show on July 27, 2024, which was my mother's birthday, and my mother died in 1987. So, it was special for many reasons because my mother worked in the community, and I felt inspired by her life to help somebody else. He had individuals come out that likely had never been to a space like this specifically in Galveston. The Nia Cultural Center and Juneteenth Legacy Project headquarters is unique. His show was just amazing. There were over 100, probably 130 people in here. We hadn't had it that packed in here since we've been here," explains Nia Cultural Center Curator Sam Collins III.

"To be able to help anyone is a great thing but to be able to help family as they transition back into society is great," says Hockley and he adds, "I definitely know a lot about that. At 17 I was the first to go to prison, as sad as that may sound, in our family. I went at 17. I did 8 years".

Hockley's two cousins, Ward's big brother was murdered when he was a teen, and his baby brother died by suicide. Hockley knew he wanted to break the cycle. He's been out of prison more than 2o years.

"Home is a series of successes. Freedom is a success. Buying your own clothes is a success. Eating what you want to eat is a success. It becomes misleading right and it could lead you to believe you have it figured out," Hockley explains.

In the 21 years since Hockley has been home from prison he has helped a lot of young men who have also been released. The ones that succeed and the ones that don't and they return to prison, what does Hockley believe is the difference?

"Prison shelters you from a lot of things because you don't have to make your own decisions...people have to have a certain structure and a certain guidance for them to make it," says Hockley.

"We have a special exhibition now called focusing on family and when we think about these two cousins Robert and Thomas and how they have come together and turned their lives around and they're helping other individuals," says Collins and he adds, "If my torch lights your torch and you light the torch of somebody else the room gets brighter and the brighter the room and the more light we have the more we can drive out darkness and ignorance. The one thing I love about Thomas is he's just honest about his life. He admits he made a mistake and he's grown from it and now we as a society should give him an opportunity to show his talent and support him".

Why is Ward sharing his story?

"It's important for us as a people to share our story. Breaking that cycle is hard and it's going to take a lot of work. I have another show coming up then I'm going to have a kids art show. I want the kids to have that experience that there is hope. You can be great. You can be whatever you want to be," Ward smiles.

Thomas Ward, who has two degrees, in Business Management and Micro Computer Applications, is now speaking in schools, sharing his testimony with kids.

If you'd like to buy his art or attend a show, check out what he's doing and where at WardNationGallery on Instagram.

Visit Nia Cultural Center in Galveston. Find their business hours and exhibition information at https://niacultural.org/