Galena Park shooting: Teen killed on Keene
GALENA PARK, Texas - An investigation is underway after a teen was shot and killed in Galena Park on Sunday evening.
What we know:
The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. in the 1300 block of Keene.
Authorities say a teen was shot in the park near a basketball court.
Police also confirmed that a person of interest was taken into custody.
What we don't know:
The age and identity of the teen who was killed has not been released. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.
This is a developing story.
The Source: The information in this article is from the Harris County Sheriff's Office and the Galena Park Police Department.