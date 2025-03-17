Expand / Collapse search

Galena Park shooting: Teen killed on Keene

Published  March 17, 2025 6:50am CDT
Galena Park
A teen was killed in a shooting in Galena Park.

    • A teen was killed at a park in Galena Park on Sunday.
    • Police confirm that a person of interest was taken into custody.

GALENA PARK, Texas - An investigation is underway after a teen was shot and killed in Galena Park on Sunday evening.

What we know:

The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. in the 1300 block of Keene.

Authorities say a teen was shot in the park near a basketball court.

Police also confirmed that a person of interest was taken into custody.

What we don't know:

The age and identity of the teen who was killed has not been released. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story.

The Source: The information in this article is from the Harris County Sheriff's Office and the Galena Park Police Department.

