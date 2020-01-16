Galena Park ISD prohibits backpacks after social media threat

Galena Park ISD middle school and high school students will be prohibited from bringing backpacks to school for the rest of the week as the district investigates a threat made on social media.

According to GPISD, the threat began circulating Wednesday evening regarding the North Shore 10th Grade Center and the North Shore Senior High School, and the incident is currently under investigation.

On Thursday, the district said that Precinct 3 Constables were able to determine who made the original post and determined the student posted video and pictures of a weapon, but did not post the threatening text.

“All criminal acts are taken seriously, investigated completely, and addressed appropriately by the District as well as through law enforcement,” the district said Thursday morning. “The safety of our students and staff is always a top priority in Galena Park I.S.D. We encourage all to be vigilant and proactive. If you see something, say something.”

The district says additional security will be on campus this week.

Galena Park ISD sent the following letter to students’ families on Wednesday:

“Dear Galena Park I.S.D. Parents and Guardians:

Our staff is committed to providing our students a safe and secure environment in which to learn. An important part of that commitment is to honestly communicate incidents and concerns to you in which we need your support and assistance. As such, we need to inform you of a social media threat which began circulating this evening regarding the North Shore 10th Grade Center and North Shore Senior High School. This incident is currently under investigation.

Please know we take all threats seriously out of a concern for student and staff safety, and we know seeing or even hearing about a school threat can be upsetting. The school and law enforcement will continue investigating this threat, and the student(s) involved will be disciplined according to the requirements of the Student Code of Conduct. All criminal acts are taken seriously, investigated completely, and addressed appropriately by the District as well as through law enforcement.

Additional security will be on campus until this threat is resolved. For the remainder of this week, all Galena Park I.S.D. middle and high school students will be prohibited from bringing backpacks to school. The safety of our students and staff is always a top priority in Galena Park I.S.D. We encourage all to be vigilant and proactive. If you see something, say something."