River Flood Warning
until MON 6:00 PM CST, Polk County, San Jacinto County
19
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:20 AM CST until SAT 9:00 PM CST, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 6:00 AM CST, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM CST, Matagorda County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:34 AM CST until FRI 1:41 AM CST, Liberty County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:00 AM CST until SUN 11:16 AM CST, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:00 AM CST until SAT 12:52 PM CST, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:00 AM CST until SAT 9:51 AM CST, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:30 AM CST, Harris County
River Flood Warning
until MON 11:00 PM CST, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:00 PM CST, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:32 AM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CST, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:00 AM CST, Colorado County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:24 PM CST, Brazoria County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Brazoria County, Calhoun County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Harris County, Harris County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
from WED 10:02 PM CST until SUN 4:30 PM CST, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
Flood Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Austin County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Waller County, Washington County, Brazos County
Flood Watch
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Cherokee County

Full Wolf Moon: When to see the first full moon of 2024 this week

By Andrew Wulfeck
Published 
Air and Space
FOX Weather
CONUS-D2-Wx-copy.jpg article

Thursday weather forecast (FOX Weather)

The first full Moon of 2024 will light up the night's sky on Thursday if weather conditions are clear.

The lunar body is scheduled to peak in illumination at 12:54 p.m. ET, meaning the U.S. will have to wait until after sunset to see the Moon in all its glory.

According to the Farmers' Almanac, the nickname originates from the time period when Native Americans noticed wolves howling in hunger at the Moon.

WATCH OUT FOR THESE ASTRONOMICAL EVENTS IN 2024

The FOX Forecast Center expects clouds and rain to hinder viewing for most of the U.S., with active weather systems in both the East and the West.

Due to warm air, most of the precipitation will fall in the liquid variety, but in higher elevations, snow will be possible.

For early risers, Mercury, Venus and Mars will all be briefly visible before sunrise on Friday.

Over time, nicknames such as the Center Moon, Cold Moon, Ice Moon and the Great Moon have gained popularity to describe the annual event.

a0b39308-

A wolf in the moon glows in the dark at Frankfurt's Palmengarten. From December 10, 2022 to January 8, 2023, illuminations will transform the Palmengarten into a special, glowing garden landscape as night falls. Light objects, sound and video install

Expand

If you miss seeing the Moon on Thursday, astronomers say it'll appear just as bright through the last weekend of January.

SEE THE OBJECTS HUMANS LEFT BEHIND ON THE MOON

Since the lunar body's full cycle lasts 29.5 days, the next full Moon will occur before meteorological winter ends.

The next full Moon won't happen until Feb. 24. February's event is known as the full Snow Moon.

The lunar body will be at one of its furthest points from Earth and will appear dimmer and smaller than the Wolf Moon.

When the moon is more than 250,000 miles away from Earth, it is considered to a micromoon.

