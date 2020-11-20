Police search for fugitive responsible for continuous sexual abuse of child

article

Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a fugitive accused of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division are looking for Lazaro Ouando Martinez.

On Wednesday, August 21, 2019, police received a report of Sexual Abuse of a Child in the the 200 block of Red Ripple Rd.

The child reported they had been continuously sexually abused.

Detectives learned that Martinez, 45, sexually abused the victim from 2014 to 2016.

Martinez is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’04”, 150-180 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

