Fugitive wanted for sexual assault of child in Houston, reward offered

The Brief Jonathan Page is wanted for sexually assaulting a child under 17 out of Houston, police announced. Crime Stoppers say a reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to his arrest. Houston Police Department was reported of the assault on or around Feb. 8, 2023.



A reward has been offered in the search for fugitive Jonathan Page who is wanted for sexual assault of a child under 17, Houston Police announced.

Fugitive wanted for sexual assault

The backstory:

A report was received by the Houston Police Department on or around Feb. 8, 2023, from a victim between 14 and 17-years-old who claims they were sexually assaulted by Page in an unknown condition.

Jonathan Page (Courtesy of Crime Stoppers/Houston Police Department)

Authorities state the suspect is described as a Black male with brown eyes and short black here. He is 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. Page has facial hair around his mouth and chin, officials say.

What you can do:

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of the suspects featured. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward. This warrant was active the time this post was created (7/1/2025 3:00 pm) and is subject to change. Crime Stoppers of Houston is not making any legal claims that this is the most current legal status.