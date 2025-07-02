Fugitive wanted for sexual assault of child in Houston, reward offered
HOUSTON - A reward has been offered in the search for fugitive Jonathan Page who is wanted for sexual assault of a child under 17, Houston Police announced.
Fugitive wanted for sexual assault
The backstory:
A report was received by the Houston Police Department on or around Feb. 8, 2023, from a victim between 14 and 17-years-old who claims they were sexually assaulted by Page in an unknown condition.
Jonathan Page (Courtesy of Crime Stoppers/Houston Police Department)
Authorities state the suspect is described as a Black male with brown eyes and short black here. He is 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. Page has facial hair around his mouth and chin, officials say.
What you can do:
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of the suspects featured. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward. This warrant was active the time this post was created (7/1/2025 3:00 pm) and is subject to change. Crime Stoppers of Houston is not making any legal claims that this is the most current legal status.
The Source: Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department sent out a press release.