Police search for fugitive accused of causing serious bodily injury to a child

Authorities want your help in finding a fugitive, who is wanted for causing serious bodily injury to a child.

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department's Special Victims Division are looking for Erick Benitez.

HPD received a report of a child who suffered serious bodily injury in the 8000 block of Cook Road, back in February.

Investigators discovered that the victim was rushed to the hospital and found to have an acute subdural hematoma and retinal hemorrhages caused by Benitez forcibly shaking the child.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

