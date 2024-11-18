From local fields to grand stages: The ascent of Houston's young stars

The Brief High school seniors TJ Burkhalter from Klein Forest and Sara Springett from Klein Cain are on the cusp of significant careers, with Burkhalter committing to Texas State University for football and Springett winning a major voice competition. Burkhalter has been involved in livestock and rodeo from a young age, inspired by his brother to pursue collegiate football, while Springett found comfort in music after her father's passing and aims to explore music therapy. As both students look forward to graduation, FOX 26 highlights their achievements and aspirations, showcasing their dedication and resilience in the face of adversity.



Houston is a city bursting with talent, from athletes who grace the playing fields to musicians who captivate audiences. While success on the grand stage is their goal, every star's journey begins with a single step.

FOX 26 In Focus: Breaking the Cycle, we take a closer look at two high school seniors closing a significant chapter of their lives and eyeing a promising professional horizon.

Klein ISD's TJ Burkhalter and Sara Springett have faced adversity head-on. Burkhalter thrives as a multifaceted athlete at Klein Forest High School, with passions that span livestock management and the gridiron.

"I grew up in livestock all my life," Burkhalter recalls. "I grew up around rodeo, and it was a big part of me. I've been riding horses since I was 2 years old."

Inspired by his older brother, a former Division 1 football player at the University of Wyoming, Burkhalter has set his eyes on a similar path, valuing the opportunities that football offers him, including the chance to play at the next level and the potential for a university scholarship.

"It's been my goal since I was little to be able to play football for free, go to college for free, and get a great education. It's a win-win," Burkhalter shares with optimism.

Meanwhile, at Klein Cain High School, Sara Springett excels as a gifted vocalist. After the loss of her father, music became her solace and a source of renewed joy.

"I was able to channel my grief through my singing, and for the first time in months, I found my smile again," says Springett.

Her talents don’t stop at music, as she also competes in varsity cross-country and shines in the school's theatre program. She describes the liberating feeling of storytelling through performance and her love for the art form.

Springett's involvement with the prestigious Houston Grand Opera and the Bauer Family High School Voice Studio is shaping her musical technique and artistic expression, preparing her for the next phase in her career—combining music and therapy.

"I plan to double major in psychology and study the healing powers of music," Springett explains. "I want to research more in-depth neuropsychology to see how music affects the brain and its potential in music therapy."

As their high school graduation approaches, the future shines bright for both Burkhalter and Springett. FOX 26 will continue to follow their journey, eager to see their talents unfold.

Recently, Burkhalter committed to Texas State University and Springett won first place in the Richard Miller High School voice competition at the Oberlin Conservatory.