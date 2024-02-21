A man who fired shots at his neighbor’s house is now barricaded inside his own home in Fresno, authorities say.

SWAT officers, negotiators and the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office are at the scene in the 1800 block of Lancaster Park Ct.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident began shortly before 5 a.m. when they got a report of a disturbance involving gunfire.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect had fired rounds from his house into a neighbor’s house.

Authorities say the neighbor came out of the house to confront him and also fired shots.

The suspect is now inside his own house. The sheriff’s office says he’s believed to be the only one in there.

They are trying to get him to come out, but their contact with him has been limited, officials say.

According to the sheriff’s office, it appears the neighbors have had an ongoing dispute that has been going on for at least a year.