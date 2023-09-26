A Houston-area school system is giving out free Narcan to parents and students.

Cleveland ISD announced they will be giving out free Narcan on October 18 and October 23 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on both days.

This comes as there has been an uptick in videos and photos of high-school students overdosing in their school bathrooms circulating over the internet.

Fox 26 reached out to Cleveland ISD who confirmed that since the start of school on August 8th there have been 14 "drug-related incidents" at secondary-level campuses. They say that in 7 cases, they have called an ambulance to the school because of student drug use. That's an average of more than one ambulance call per week.

This has parents terrified and the school system is making an attempt to combat the situation.